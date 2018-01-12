After releasing the Android Oreo update to 2017-series flagship U11 and U11 Life, HTC is rolling out Google's chocolate-milk cookie-flavoured software to former marquee phone HTC 10.

The device owners are advised to clear up space for the new update (version number: 3.16.617.2), as it weighs close to 2GB. It is being deployed via OTA (Over-The-Air) in stages, so it will take time to reach all corners, reported Android Police.

Here's how to install Android Oreo OTA (Over-The-Air) update on your HTC U10 update:

1. Once you get an update notification on your phone, select "Yes, I'm in."

2. After the software is downloaded, select "Install now."

3. After the software is installed, your phone will re-start automatically.

4. Your phone is now updated.

Since the OTA roll-out process is being carried out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all regions. Until then, device owners can check for updates manually by going to Settings >> About Phone >> System Updates >> check for the new firmware.

Here's what's coming on Android 8.0 Oreo?

Android Oreo brings boatloads of improvements to the HTC 10 including faster booting, Google security patch, extend battery life by cutting down on unnecessary activities of apps in the background, more fluid experiences to phones and tablets.

It also comes with new features such as picture-in-picture, which allows users to do two tasks simultaneously, like checking the calendar while planning a party on a Duo video call. And Smart Text Selection improves copy and paste. With the help of machine learning to recognise entities on the screen—like a complete address—users will be able to easily select text they want with a double tap, and even bring up an app like Maps to help during navigation.

The notable aspect of the Android Oreo is the Rescue Party feature, which helps the device to recover from constant bootloops and also additional improvements in security via Google Play Protect that checks suspicious activities and malware in an application.

Which HTC phone will get Android Oreo update next and when?

So far, HTC has released Android Oreo to HTC U11, U11 Life and now HTC 10. It is expected to expand the process to HTC U Ultra, but around March.

