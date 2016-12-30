Moonlight Drawn by Clouds actress Kim Yoo Jung has been having a bad few days ever since netizens called her out for allegedly acting disrespectful during a promo event for her upcoming movie, Because I Love You.

Kim Yoo Jung appeared to be distracted during the preview screening of Because I Love You that was held on December 20 and netizens have been criticising her for appearing disinterested in the promotional events. Just a few days after the controversy erupted, she was hospitalised for stress-induced shock and this has prompted her co-stars to come out to defend her actions.

Bang Joong Hyuk, who acted with Kim Yoo Jung in Moonlight Drawn by Clouds, took to his Instagram page to note that criticism towards the actress was unnecessarily harsh.

His message read: "Child actress? Young? Those titles do not match her. Kim Yoo Jung, an actress who loves Kim Hyun Sik and Jang Pil Soon's songs. On set, she always leaned on one leg because of leg pain. There's no need to come forward about one's physical difficulties just because she's a celebrity. If you perceive it with an unpleasant mind then it'll seem rude, and if you perceive it with understanding then it'll be pitiful. She's a hoobae that's been the most polite and sincere. It hurts my heart to see that hoobae of mine suffer. Forgive her? Why? Why is the word 'forgive' coming out for what deadly sin? The small group of people's actions trying to destroy one person's personality with one photo angers me."

The day after Christmas, Kim Yoo Jung's agency SidusHQ released a statement announcing that the actress was undergoing treatment and that they may be cancelling her upcoming promotional activities. "Kim Yoo Jung showed signs of stress-induced shock in the evening of December 26, and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She is currently receiving treatment at the hospital, and we will need to make changes to her current schedule of movie promotions and end-of-the-year awards ceremonies."