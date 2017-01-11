- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play Actress Zsa Zsa Gabor dies aged 99
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
20 people rescued after being trapped in Australian rollercoaster malfunction
Riders on the rollercoaster were left stranded for two hours at Warner Bros Movie World Park on Australias Gold Coast.
Most popular