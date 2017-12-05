Less than two years are remaining for the Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM) deadline. But still 62.5%, districts are yet to be declared open-defecation free (ODF), according to the latest data from the ministry of drinking water and sanitation.

That percentage implies that, about 400 of India's 640 districts are yet to be affirmed as open-defecation free districts.

Of the 29 states and 7 union territories, India's smallest state by size, Goa, has fared the worst since SBM began three years ago.

The government has yet to carry out a third-party verification of SBM's reported progress.

