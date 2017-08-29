Two people were killed and four hospitalized on Monday (August 28) after a young man opened fire at a public library in the small city of Clovis, New Mexico, local officials said. The man began shooting at the library at around 4:00 p.m. local time (10:00 p.m. GMT) and was arrested after police surrounded the building.
2 dead and 4 injured in shooting at New Mexico library
- August 29, 2017 16:09 IST
