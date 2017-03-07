Two students of a government school in North Bangalore escaped a fatal mishap after the duo stepped on a live wire on Monday (March 7).

Nikhil Gowda and Mune Gowda, of class I and III of Nammora Government Higher Primary School, Devanahalli suffered minor burns. They are being treated at the Devanahalli government hospital and are expected to be discharged today. Their parents are daily-wagers.

According to the police, the accident occurred at around 1 pm.

As per Times of India report, police said, "They were near the school compound. The live wire between two electric poles situated outside the campus had fallen inside and both stepped on it."

On hearing the boys' scream, the teachers rushed to help. They were given first aid before the ambulance was called.

The police said that they will book a negligence case against Bescom.

A woman working near the school, Vinayakamma, said they'd called Bescom at least ten times on Monday to complain about the wire. "The wire fell down around 7am. We alerted Bescom officials, but there was no response," she said.

However, Narayanaswamy Gowda, an engineer at Bescom, Devanahalli said, "The wire fell around noon, not in the morning. We did receive complaints in the morning about the lines emitting sparks. A lineman attended to the problem around 8 am, and no wire had fallen on the ground then. If the wire had fallen in the morning, more children would have stepped on it."