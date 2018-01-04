The fans of Rajinikanth are furious over the release of teaser of his upcoming movie 2.0. The speculations around the unveiling of the clip peaked after actor Karthi claimed in Malaysia that there was a surprise in store for the superstar fans on January 6.

"The surprise is related to the film 'Robo 2.0' featuring Rajinikanth, as well as many more surprises to Malaysians at the event," New Straits Times quoted Karthi as saying at a press meet on Wednesday, January 3.

Soon the industry observers speculated that the makers are unveiling the teaser at Natchathira Vizha, an event organised by the Nadigar Sangam in association with MyEvents International and with the support of Malaysia Major Events, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Tourism and Culture Malaysia, on Saturday, January 6.

The fans, who have been desperately waiting for the release of its teaser for a long time, was delighted to hear the news, but their joy was short-lived as some sources close to the team claimed that teaser will arrive on a later date, which left Rajini fans angry and disappointed.

Now, the fans are demanding the makers to clarify the news, while responding to a picture posted by the official Twitter handle of 2.0. "A #ThrowbackThursday reminder... "The world is not only for humans" #2point0 @superstarrajini @iamAmyJackson. [sic]" a photo of Amy Jackson with a robot was captioned.

2.0 is a science-fiction directed by Shankar and produced by Lyca Productions.