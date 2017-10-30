The much-hyped 2.0 is rumoured to be postponed and it is now likely to hit the screens in April 2018. The speculations have grown stronger after the release of Akshay Kumar's Hindi film Padman was advanced to January 26.

It has been announced that Akshay Kumar's upcoming Hindi movie Padman, which was supposed to hit the screens in April, has now been advanced to January 26. This has triggered rumours on the film being postponed to the next big date for a Tamil film – April 13, which marks the Tamil New Year.

Normally, big-banner movies avoid clashes and no multiple films of a star simultaneously hit the screens as it eats into each others' business. As a result, the release of 2.0 is postponed, say rumour mills.

"Not all superheroes come with capes! Bringing you the true story of a real superhero, #Padman this Republic Day – 26th January, 2018!" [sic]" Akshay Kumar tweeted to announce the release date of his Hindi flick.

The delay in the VFX works is said to be the reason behind the postponement of 2.0. Being made on a mammoth budget of Rs 400 crore, the makers aim to make the Rajinikanth-starrer a landmark movie in Indian film industry.

By their own admission, 2.0 is a movie made for not just the Indian audience, but for the global viewers as well. Hence, they do not want to compromise on the quality of the project.

2.0 is directed by Shankar and bankrolled by Lyca Productions. Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson are a part of the multilingual movie.

Meanwhile, the audio of the movie was released a few days ago and the songs composed by AR Rahman have received good reviews.