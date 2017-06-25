Superstars Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar are gearing up to kick-start the promotions of movie 2.0 (Endhiran 2/Robot 2), by 'floating' on hot-air balloons in London, Dubai, San Francisco, Europe and Australia.

Director Shankar's much-talked about movie 2.0 is made with a budget of Rs 400 crore by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner of Lyca Productions. It is arguably the costliest film ever made in India and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it a historic success. This movie is set to hit screen on January 25, 2018. They are starting promotional activities seven months ahead of its release.

As a part of its promotion, a hot air balloon adorned with life-size images of Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar from film 2.0 will float over the Hollywood signage in Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 27. The balloon will fly over London, Dubai, San Francisco, South East Asian countries, Europe and Australia. The production house is also planning to bring the hot air balloon to India and take it to various cities.

"The hot air balloon will travel around the world and will be showcased in balloon festivals around the world. As we don't look at this film as an Indian production but a Hollywood movie, we wanted to do something different. So, we ordered for a 100-foot-tall hot air balloon eight months ago," The Hindu quoted Raju Mahalingam, creative head, Lyca Productions, as saying.

The multilingual movie 2.0 starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson is sequel to Endhiran/Robot and the success of the prequel has generated a lot of curiosity about this film. The makers have kept all the details under the wraps, while the viewers eagerly wait for the release of its posters, videos and music.

