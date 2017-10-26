With just a day left for the grand audio launch event of film 2.0, the cast and crew of the science fiction have arrived in Dubai for its first international press meet on Thursday, October 26.

Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, music composer AR Rahman, director Shankar and producer Subaskaran Allirajah interacted with media at Burj Al Arab. The team arrived at the venue in helicopters and their photos have already started doing the rounds on social media.

Check: All you need to know about 2.0 audio launch

Before the official event, the organisers had screened the making video of the big budget entertainer, which is the sequel of 2010 Tamil film Enthiran. 2.0 is the first Indian movie which is directly shot in 3D and Subaskaran has reportedly bankrolled the film on a budget of over Rs 400 crore. The movie will also be released in Tamil, Hindi and Telugu next year.

2.0 audio launch event

The audio launch event will happen at Burj Park in the UAE on Friday during which Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman will perform the songs live along with 125 symphony musicians. Though the album will have at least five songs, only one song will be played in the film.

During the event, Bosco Caesar Dance Company is expected to dedicate a dance performance to Shankar, Rajinikanth and Rahman. The tickets for the event were sold out in a few hours.

Meanwhile, Sudhanshu Pandey, Adil Hussain, Kalabhavan Shajohn and Riyaz Khan are also part of the Rajinikanth-starrer, for which cinematography and editing are handled by Nirav Shah and Anthony, respectively.

Check out photos and videos of 2.0 team in Dubai:

Thalaivar with Subaskaran set to leave in the Chopper for the 2.0 international press meet..... @iamAmyJackson @rajumahalingam pic.twitter.com/qlqryfbku2 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 26, 2017

#2Point0PressMeet is about to start in #Dubai - Right now, they are showing the #Makingof2Point0 video to the Press.. pic.twitter.com/CpQdmKqTNu — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 26, 2017

Watch the press meet video here:

-