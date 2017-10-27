The audio of Rajinikanth's much-awaited 2.0 will be launched on Friday, October 27, in a grand event at Burj Park in Dubai. The songs from the three versions -- Tamil, Telugu and Hindi -- will be unveiled in the presence of dignitaries from Bollywood and the Tamil film industry.

The entire cast and crew, that include Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Amy Jackson, are gracing the audio launch of 2.0. Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosted the teaser release event of the film in Mumbai, has been assigned the same duty once again.

Karan Johar will be joined by Rana Daggubati of Baahubali series fame and RJ Balaji, who will be the anchors of the Telugu and Tamil versions.

Two-time Oscar Award winner AR Rahman has scored the music for 2.0 and the album reportedly consists three songs. He will be performing all the three numbers at the event with 125 symphony singers joining him.

Bosco Caesar Dance Company, a popular dance troupe from Mumbai, will perform to the songs.

The tickets to the event were reportedly sold out within hours of going online. The VIP tables for a family was sold at Rs 6 lakh. To bring a smile to the face of disappointed cine-goers who failed to get tickets, the makers have planned to set up large LED screens outside the venue and in malls across the city so that they do not miss the event.

Lyca Productions is making the movie with a mammoth budget of Rs 400 crore.

The audio launch Event Live:

The audio launch event will be streamed live online: Below, find the links to watch the complete event:

Link 1

Link 2