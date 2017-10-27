The makers of 2.0 have made the audio launch of the movie the talk of the town.

The team is now gearing up to produce a never-heard-of kind of event that will bring Tamil films into the global limelight again.

The team, comprising of Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar, Shankar, Amy Jackson and others, landed in Dubai on Thursday, October 26, and addressed the international media. Many leading names from India and the world are expected to be part of the event.

Leading Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, Baahubali star Rana Daggubati and noted RJ and actor Balaji will host the audio launch of 2.0, which will be held at Burj Park in Dubai.

Karan Johar will host the Hindi segment, while Rana Daggubati and RJ Balaji will be responsible for the Telugu and Tamil versions, respectively.

The event is packed with dance performances by various troupes. AR Rahman's live performance along with a 125-piece symphony is one of the main attractions of the 2.0 audio launch.

The tickets to the event were reportedly sold off hours after online booking commenced.

To bring smile to the face of the disappointed cine-goers who could not get tickets, the makers have planned to set up large LED screens outside the venue and in malls across the city so they do not miss the event.

Meanwhile, director Shankar, at the press conference, said 2.0 is not a continuation of Enthiran – The Robot but is a new movie, which also has a message to the society.

2.0 is being produced by Lyca Productions with a budget of Rs 400 crore, making it India's costliest film ever.

Amy Jackson is the female lead in the film, which has Akshay Kumar in the role of antagonist, while Rajinikanth will appear as a scientist and a robot.