The audio of Rajinikanth's forthcoming movie 2.0 was launched at a grand event in Dubai recently.

The event was graced by political bigwigs from the UAE and a couple of leading names from the Indian film industry.

In spite of so many big people and the superstar himself, the limelight was stolen by some others. Guess who? These were none other than the sons of actor Dhanush.

Dhanush, the son-in-law of Rajinikanth, with his filmmaker-wife Aishwarya along with their sons Lingaa and Yathra attended the 2.0 audio launch. Now, a photo of them having a conversation with the superstar has gone viral.

Dhanush and Aishwarya's sons are not often seen at film-related events, and not many photos of them are available online. Also, Rajinikanth is rarely seen with his grandchildren. That is the main draw of this snap.

As for the audio launch, the event was hosted by Bollywood's leading filmmaker Karan Johar, while Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and RJ Balaji were handed over the responsibilities of anchoring the Tamil and Telugu versions, respectively.

Two songs composed by AR Rahman were released at the function. The makers will reveal one more track in the months to come.

Meanwhile, the movie, which was supposed to hit the screens on January 26, has now been reportedly pushed to April 13. The delay in the completion of VFX works has made the makers reschedule the date.

2.0 is a science fiction film that will have Rajinikanth playing a scientist and a robot. Akshay Kumar will play an ornithologist who turns into a wicked-looking crow due to an experiment gone wrong.

Amy Jackson will be seen playing the female lead in the film.