There was a new landmark in the ongoing South Africa-India Test at Newlands stadium in Cape Town. Virat Kohli and his men are part of the ground's history. There has been a first at the stadium after 82 years.

India and South Africa are locked in an intense battle in Cape Town. The visitors were give a lease of life by all-rounder Hardik Pandya's batting heroics in the first innings. While the hosts still hold the advantage with two days to go, India have a chance to bounce back.

The third day's play yesterday (January 7) was completely washed out. Already 22 wickets have fallen and with 196 overs (98 on each day) to be bowled over the next two days, a result is likely.

According to "Sport24", Sunday's loss of play for the entire duration of the day is a first since 1936, at Newlands ground.

"If statistical trawling by Sport24 is correct, this was remarkably the first occasion since January 1936 that Newlands has seen an all-day "no play" phenomenon in a Test; a period stretching back 82 years," a report on "Sport24" said.

"That occasion, the third of five Tests between South Africa and Australia, saw no play possible on day one – but Victor Richardson's tourists nevertheless managed, in the remaining three days of a scheduled four-day Test, to still prevail by an innings and 78 runs.

"Herby Wade was the SA skipper in a series eventually surrendered by a 4-0 margin, and he died aged 75 in 1980," it added.

In their second innings, South Africa are 65/2 with a lead of 142. Pandya took both wickets - openers Aiden Markram (34) and Dean Elgar (24). Proteas scored 286 in the first innings and India replied with 209. Pandya is the top scorer in the match so far, with 93 (95 balls, 14x4, 1x6).

There is no rain predicted for Monday, the fourth day of the Test.