Update: 9:20am IST: FIFTY for Cheteshwar Pujara! What a knock this has been from the Saurashtra batsman. He gets to the milestone with a sweep off Rangana Herath. The right-hander will be key to India's chances of doing well in the ongoing Test.



IND 79/5 after 35 overs.



9:15am IST: Mr. Dependable Cheteshwar Pujara and Wriddhiman Saha have made their way into the middle. Rangana Herath operates for the first time in the match.

9am IST: There has reportedly been no rain in Kolkata since yesterday evening. No covers on the pitch now as well. Everything is set for what can possibly be the first full session of the ongoing first Test between India and Sri Lanka.

Here's the pitch report for Saturday, November 18

Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull say there is still plenty of grass for the bowlers. The former also wants the bowlers to pitch it further up to make full use of the conditions.

Batsman @cheteshwar1 going through his routines on Day 3. How crucial will this man be for #TeamIndia today? #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/eHEB2I8K8f — BCCI (@BCCI) November 18, 2017

What to expect on Day 3

Despite bowling only 11.5 overs on Day 1 and 21 more in the following day, Sri Lanka bowlers have been able to trouble the Indian batsmen. Pacers Suranga Lakmal and Dasun Shanaka have reduced the hosts to just 74 for 5 after sharing all five wickets between them.

While Lakmal made perfect use of the grass-rich pitch and overcast conditions on Day 1, dismissing Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli cheaply, Shanaka joined the party on Day 2, sending Ajinkya Rahane and R Ashwin back to the pavilion.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara has been solid as a rock despite the flurry of wickets at the other end. Even frequent breaks has not affected his concentration as the Saurashtra man has scored a patient 47.

The right-hander will be crucial to India's chances on Day 3 as they look to set a competitive total on board. He has local boy Wriddhiman Saha for company in the morning session.