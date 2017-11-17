Update: 9:42am IST: OUT! Medium pacer Dasun Shanaka joins the party, gets one to move away from Ajinkya Rahane, who is tempted to play across the line. A faint edge and the wicketkeeper does no mistake.



IND 30/4 in 17.2 overs.



R Ashwin has joined Cheteshwar Pujara in the middle. India need to play straight and not give the bowlers any chances on the green top.



8:55am IST: The sun is out in Kolkata and there will be an early start (9:15am) on Friday, November 17.

Pitch report

A little bit of grass has been shaved off, but there will be plenty on offer for the bowlers on an overcast day in Kolkata.



"The pitch hasn't changed much but the grass has been shaved off a little. If the bowlers bowl a proper length, the batsmen will be in trouble. You have to be on the front foot as much as possible. Tough work for the Indian batsmen," say Sunil Gavaskar and Simon Doull at the pitch report.



Day 2 of the 1st Test - Hours of play #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/cxtNr4ev1m — BCCI (@BCCI) November 17, 2017

Despite only 11.5 overs bowled on the rain-affected first day, it is safe to say Sri Lanka have an upper hand over the hosts in the ongoing Test at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Pacer Suranga Lakmal did all the damage on Thursday in his six-over spell, in which he did not concede a run.

The onus to rebuild falls on two of the most dependable Test batsmen in the team - Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. India need to see off the early morning session if they are to post a competitive first innings total on board.

However, the Sri Lanka pacers will be raring to have a go at the Indian batsmen once again, given the green top and the overcast conditions in Kolkata.

Day 1 Recap

Pacer Suranga Lakmal took three wickets to shave off India's top order and reduce them to 17/3 at stumps on a heavily rain-truncated opening day of the first cricket Test at the Eden Gardens here on Thursday.

Play was stopped for three and a half hours after light drizzle, coupled with wet outfield, forced covers to remain on the field throughout the morning. After a delayed toss, the proceedings had to be halted thrice due to bad light.

Of the 11.5 overs bowled over 60 minutes of play that was possible, the tourists had the hosts on the mat from the word go. At stumps, which was called early due to bad light, India were reeling at 17/3.

Lakmal (3/0) accounted for opener Lokesh Rahul (0) on the very first delivery, also taking the wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (8 off 11 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (0 off 11 balls) in a spell of devastating swing bowling courtesy the seam-friendly wicket. (IANS inputs)