Bangladesh cricket team are yet to adjust to the playing conditions in South Africa and their 2017 tour is shaping up to be pretty embarrassing. The Bangla Tigers have lost the two-match Test series 0-2 and also the three-match ODI series 0-3. With the T20Is coming up, what can the away team do now?

The Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein remains the centre of attraction on Thursday October 26 as the two sides clash swords in the first of their two-match T20I series.

Bangladesh have nothing more to lose. They are entering the last two matches of the tour as heavy underdogs and they have nothing to play for but just pride. The Proteas, on the other hand, are determined to get the job done perfectly and in the possibility of an upset win by the away side, South Africa surely will be at the end of several criticism.

"I think it is such a short format that we don't have much time to think about things, which is to our advantage," mentioned Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan, ahead of the match.

"In Tests and ODIs there's a lot of time to think, which leads to a lot of complicated thinking. If everyone can keep things simple, we can leave with a good performance," he added.

A bit of superstar shake-ups

Kagiso Rabada and Imran Tahir are rested for the T20Is, while Morne Morkel and Wayne Parnell are injured. That said, the Proteas have immense talent in the likes of Beuran Hendricks, Aaron Phangiso, Tabraiz Shamsi and Robbie Frylinck.

Faf du Plessis is out of the equation as well, so that brings extra pressure on the shoulders of JP Duminy.

For Bangladesh, Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman are ruled out owing to respective injuries. Star player Mashrafe Mortaza has also retired from the T20 format of the game.

Time is indeed ripe for Shakib now, to dish out a memorable performance for his team.

SOUTH AFRICA vs BANGLADESH

Date - October 26 (Thursday)

Time - 6 pm local time, 9:30 pm IST, 10 pm Bangladesh time

Venue - Bloemfontein cricket ground

Watch live in the following ways

TV guide

Sony Six HD (India)

Gazi TV (Bangladesh)

SuperSport (South Africa)

Live streaming

Sony Liv (India)

Gazi TV Live (Bangladesh)

SuperSport Live (South Africa)

Live scores

Twitter (ICC Live)