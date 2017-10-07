Australia captain Steve Smith is likely to miss the first of the three-match T20I series, starting Saturday, October 7 in Ranchi with a shoulder injury. The 28-year-old had an MRI scan on his right shoulder after missing training session on Friday, October 6.

While the results of the scan are yet to be revealed, Cricket Australia spokesperson has confirmed that Smith will be in doubt for the first T20I, according to cricket.com.au.

The Australian captain might not have done himself serious damage, but the visitors would not want to risk their key player ahead of the all-important Ashes, starting November 23 in Brisbane.

Smith took part in the team's training session on Thursday, after which he also took some throwdowns from batting coach Graeme Hick at the JSCA International Stadium on Friday. However, the skipper, unable to continue with the training session, went off the ground after being disappointed with himself, according to the report.

A final decision on his availability will be made ahead of the toss on Saturday. David Warner is expected to lead the side if Smith is unavailable for the series opener.

Smith's absence will be a big blow to the visiting Australian team, who are looking for a turnaround after being crushed in the recently-concluded ODI series 4-1. Despite not being in the best of forms with the bat, the New South Wales star's presence has always been a major boost to the visitors.

Glenn Maxwell, who failed to impress in the ODI series, is likely get an opportunity to bat higher-up the order.

While speculations were rife that the right-hander might even partner Warner at the top of the order, wicketkeeper-batsman Tim Paine maintained that the Aaron Finch-Warner combination is likely to remain untouched.

"Finchy and Davey Warner are probably two of the better T20 opening batsman in the world so I'd expect they would probably open. But I'm really not sure," Paine said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

He added: "It's great that we've got the flexibility and there's a number of guys who could do it."

The onus will be experienced campaigners Finch and Warner to deliver if Smith is out of action in Ranchi. The duo stitched a couple of solid partnerships in the ODIs and their contribution at the top will be key to Australia's chances, given their inconsistent middle order.