What can Bangladesh come out with in the new calendar year? They face their first challenge of 2017 against a strong New Zealand side in a three-match T20 series, starting Tuesday. Read: World Cricket schedule 2017.

Mashrafe Mortaza's side were outclassed in every department by the Black Caps in the three-match ODI series right at the end of 2016. Can the visitors overturn that whitewash loss now? The 1st T20I between the sides take place at Napier.

The confidence is definitely low in the Bangladesh camp but if they play with no pressure at all and also address the weakness they have discovered from the ODI series, Mortaza's men could still get the favourable result. Nothing is impossible here.

For Bangladesh, Soumya Sarkar needs to step up now. The 23-year-old batsman is expected to impress with his batting and his giving a good start to his team definitely remains the key. The Tigers have not been able to get a good start in any of their three previous 50-over games and they do have a chance of performing better now.

Question now is will they.

For New Zealand, the likes of Tom Bruce and Neil Broom are expected to continue their impressive form. Losing Martin Guptill owing to a hamstring injury is no doubt a bad news for the home team, but they have plenty of firepower to cover up the experienced batsman's absence.

For the Black Caps, Trent Boult has been rested for the 1st ODI. For Bangladesh, a notable absentee remains Mushfiqur Rahim, who also has a hamstring injury.

Expected starting XI

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Neil Broom, Colin Munro, Corey Anderson, Tom Bruce, Luke Ronchi (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry.

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mashrafe Mortaza (c), Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.

Schedule

Date: January 3.

Time: 7 pm local time (6 am GMT, 11:30 pm IST).

Where to watch live

India: No telecast.

Bangladesh: TV: Channel 9

New Zealand: TV: Sky Sports. Live Streaming: Sky Go

UK: TV: Sky Sports 2/HD. Live Streaming: Sky Go