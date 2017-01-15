2nd over: Hardik Pandya with the second over now and Jason Roy strikes two boundary on the trot in his over. The Indian youngster not having a very good start to the game. England are going for the kill right from the start! England: 15/0 (after 2nd over)

1st over: Jason Roy gets off the mark with a boundary. Pandya tried to make a save in the boundary line, but the ball touched the ropes. That was a FOUR. Not a bad start for England. England: 6/0 (after 1st over)

1:30 pm IST: We are under way from Pune. Umesh Yadav for the first over. Jason Roy to face him.

1:25 pm IST: So...the players are out in the pitch and the national anthems are on now. Kickoff in a bit!

1:10 pm IST: The teams are out!

INDIA XI: Dhawan, KL Rahul, Kohli, Dhoni, Yuvaraj, Kedar Jadhav, Pandya, Jadeja, Ashwin, Bumrah Umesh Yadav.

ENGLAND XI: Hales, Roy, Root, Morgan, Buttler, Stokes, Ali, Woakes, Rashid, Willey, Ball.

THE TOSS IS DONE! INDIA WIN IT AND OPT TO BOWL FIRST.

1 pm IST: This is a batting pitch but it will also give the seamers a firm grip, says Sunil Gavaskar on the MCA Stadium pitch. The veteran Indian batsman suggests that the team winning the toss should bat first.

12:55 pm IST: Virat Kohli's men won the five-match Test series against Alastair Cook's army with a 4-0-1 record. England got no chance in the classiest format of cricket. With Eoin Morgan at the helm for England in limited overs cricket, can the visitors do something special? Remember, it's a new year and everyone is looking for a fresh start!

Trivia: In eight attempts, England have managed to beat India only once in a bilateral cricket series. That rare occasion took place in 1984!

12:40 pm IST: Exactly an hour to go for the match to begin. The toss update coming across you in a bit. Until then, read the preview of the match.

12:30 pm IST: Hello and welcome to this fantastic Sunday. Ladies and gentleman, the competitive matches for the India cricket team are OFFICIALLY back! The three-match ODI series between India and England starts off today, Jan 15. And we can tell you that the feeling is so good.

The time for kick off is 1:30 pm IST.

