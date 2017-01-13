Australia completely outplayed Pakistan in the Test series, clinching it 3-0, and the Aussies will not let their guard down in the upcoming five-match ODI series as well. Both teams will be keen to get off to a perfect start in the ODI series, with the first match set to take place in Brisbane on Friday.

Australia, who are always a dominant team at home, will start the series as favourites. They have made some changes in the team, and brought in strong batsmen in their line up, including Chris Lynn and Travis Head. The duo have got a chance at the expense of Aaron Finch and George Bailey.

Lynn and Head will be keen to make a huge impact, and with the former in standout form in the Big Bash League, Smith has given the right-hander the license to play free cricket. However, one has to remember that the T20 version is completely different from ODI.

"He's got a licence to play the way he wants to play. Fifty overs is a long time so you've also got to be a bit smarter with the way you play, but he's got some freedom to go out and play nice and positively," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Smith as saying.

Though fans will want to see Lynn impress in his ODI debut, other Australia players need to play all-round cricket to win the first match. Glenn Maxwell will also hope to get back to his scoring ways, while fast bowlers like James Faulkner, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins will look to trouble Pakistan batsmen.

Pakistan have been a strong side in international cricket, but their lack of consistency is a major concern. They have the ammunition to deliver, but they fall flat sometimes, and fail to turn up.

Looking at Pakistan's ODI squad, they have experienced players with Mohammad Hafeez, Umar Akmal and Shoaib Malik, while they also have the services of Sharjeel Khan, who will look to provide a solid start for their middle order.

The pitch at the Gabba has produced some good runs in the past, and the batsmen can have a great day if they get their eye in.

However, Pakistan bowlers will try to silence the home crowd by containing the likes of Lynn, David Warner and Smith. Slow left-arm bowler Imad Wasim can use his trajectory against the Australian batsmen, who have not faced him much in the past. However, it is their seamers department including Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz that will hold the key in the series.

