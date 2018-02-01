Ahead of a serious contest between South Africa and India in the 1st ODI at Durban's Kingsmead today (February 1), there came a time when captain Virat Kohli shared a laugh with pace legend Michael Holding.

The three-Test series was surrendered 1-2 to the hosts and now India are looking to win their maiden ODI bilateral rubber in South Africa in the six-match contest which began on Thursday.

Also read: SA-India series schedule, squads, Live stream info

At toss in the 1st ODI, former West Indies' fast bowler Holding was entrusted with the job of conducting the broadcast duties. As Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis flipped the coin, Kohli called "heads" and it fell "tails".

Match Scorecard

Soon the home team skipper said that they will bat first. When Holding asked him about the decision, du Plessis commented, "It is pretty normal Bish".

The South African right-hander mistook Holding for another West Indies paceman turned commentator Ian Bishop.

Who do you think will take the ODI trophy home? #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/TQBVp5VNpL — BCCI (@BCCI) February 1, 2018

After he was done with explaining the team combination, du Plessis, for the second time, forgot that it was Holding who was standing there.

To Holding's "Ok Faf good luck" message, du Plessis responded, "Thanks Bish". A mistake repeated.

As 63-year-old Holding turned towards Kohli, he told him, "Virat, hope you won't be calling me Bish, like Faf."

Kohli replied, "I was wondering why he is calling you Bish" as the duo broke into laughter.

Holding, known as "Whispering Death", took 249 wickets from 60 Tests. He was part of the TV commentary team in the preceding Test rubber too but du Plessis seems to have missed to notice the towering personality completely.

Meanwhile, India picked Ajinkya Rahane to bat at number four and went in with two spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for the opening ODI. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya will share the fast bowling duties.

South Africa are without AB de Villiers, who is injured and will miss the next two games too.

India have never beaten South Africa in an ODI in Durban. The hosts hold a 6-0 advantage over the "Men in Blue" at the venue.