Virat Kohli has been among the best batsmen of the current generation across formats. And in One Day Internationals, he is head and shoulders above anyone in the world at the moment.

Thanks to his incredible numbers, he won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year honour recently. Along with that he was also bestowed with ICC Cricketer of the Year award.

The Indian captain today (February 1) gets ready for a new challenge. He will lead India against South Africa in the opening game of the six-ODI series in Durban.

He has his task cut out as no Indian ODI side has ever won a bilateral rubber in South Africa. Also, there is one more thing he wants to do - score a ODI century in the "Rainbow Nation".

In previous 11 matches in South Africa, Kohli has never managed to construct a ODI ton. He played the hosts in eight ODIs and three against others (one each against Australia, Pakistan and West Indies in Champions Trophy 2009).

The 29-year-old ODI century drought in South Africa is likely to end during the six-match series. On current form he should go past his highest score of 87 not out in South Africa.

Kohli has 32 ODI centuries but none in South Africa. Among them, only one (138) has been scored against the Proteas, in Chennai in 2015.

The Delhi right-hander was the top run-getter in the preceding three-Test series against South Africa which the visitors lost 1-2. He was the only centurion (153) in the rubber when batsmen struggled in bowler-friendly conditions.

He is expected to showcase his batting masterclass to South African crowds. By February 16 when the series ends, Kohli will surely have a ODI century in South Africa.

Virat Kohli's ODI scores vs South Africa in South Africa

(8 matches, 224 runs, Highest - 87 not out, Average - 37.33)

54 - Durban (January 12, 2011)

22 - Johannesburg (January 15, 2011)

28 - Cape Town (January 18, 2011)

87 not out - Port Elizabeth (January 21, 2011)

2 - Centurion (January 23, 2011)

31 - Johannesburg (December 5, 2013)

0 - Durban (December 8, 2013)

Did not bat - Centurion (December 11, 2013)

Overall ODI numbers of Kohli vs South Africa

Played: 20, Runs: 711, Highest: 138, Hundreds: 1, Average: 44.43