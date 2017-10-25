A five-month battle to retake Marawi in the southern Philippines from pro-Islamic State fighters has left parts of the city in ruins. Philippine Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana has declared on October 23 the end of fighting in Marawi to start its rehabilitation.
$1bn needed for Marawi rebuild after recapture decimates parts of the city
A five-month battle to retake Marawi in the southern Philippines from pro-Islamic State fighters has left parts of the city in ruins. Philippine Defence Minister Delfin Lorenzana has declared on October 23 the end of fighting in Marawi to start its rehabilitation.
- October 25, 2017 19:47 IST
