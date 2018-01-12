Vikram Bhatt has come up with another instalment of the 1920 franchise: 1921. The horror movie features Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra in the lead.

Vikram Bhatt, who is mostly known for making horror flicks, has tried to incorporate a number of Hollywood-style VFX in 1921, as was shown in the film's trailer.

Also read: Call Veere Di Wedding Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'comeback' movie and she will throw shoe at you: Hubby Saif Ali Khan

The film revolves around the character of Ayush (Karan), who comes down to London to learn music. Everything goes well until one day he commits a mistake, following which evil spirits start haunting him and pose a threat to his life.

Rose (Zareen) plays a person who has the ability to interact with ghosts. She comes to rescue Ayush, and the fight against the evil powers turns personal as the duo falls in love.

However, Rose and Ayush soon realise the supernatural power they were fighting is way stronger than they expected. Whether and how she saves her love from a painful death forms the crux of the story.

Released on January 12, the film also has some steamy scenes between the two central characters. The storyline of 1921 is slightly different from most other Bollywood horror movies as here the female protagonist is seen fighting off the evil forces.

The film received mixed reviews from critics and audience. Some talked positively about the film but critics are not very impressed by Zareen's latest release. Here is what the critics and audience have to say about 1921.

Critics review:

News X: Although, Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt has given us some classic horror films like the Raaz franchise, 1921 couldn't stand up to the mark. The film fails to engage to audience and doesn't seem to be scary from any angle.

Audience review:

1921 sent shivers down my spine time & again - it's been a while since a movie has put the spotlight back on the horror genre

Zareen @zareen_khan looks hot & holds her place well right thru ?? and @kkundrra and her chemistry is just perfect #1921Movie pic.twitter.com/4PbA9aYxv9 — Shweta Rohira (@ShwetaRohira) January 11, 2018