Zareen Khan and Karan Kundra-starrer 1921 got released on January 12, and has been hit by piracy in just two days. The full movie has been leaked online with options for users to download it for free or watch online.

Directed by Vikram Bhatt, 1921 is a horror movie and the fourth instalment in the 1920 series. The film had opened up with mixed reviews from the critics, and not so impressive box office collection.

To make things worse for the makers of the film, the full movie has been leaked online on some torrent sites in just two days of its official release. Some sites have uploaded poor quality print, but a few claims to be having HD quality pirated version of 1921.

The illegal sites even have offered the facility of either watching the full movie online or download it for free, and watch it at one's own convenience.

1921 has had a slow start at the box office, and now having been leaked online, the movie's business is likely to get hit badly. Although the government and the film fraternity have been trying hard to curb the menace of piracy, there seems to be no end to such incidents.

Almost all the Bollywood films become available online in just a matter of few hours after the official release. In certain cases the films get leaked even before the official release, causing huge losses to the producers.

Movies like Manjhi-The Mountain Man, Great Grand Masti and Babumoshai Bandookbaaz were made available on the internet before the official releases. Now, 1921 has become the latest victim of piracy.

1921 got released alongside two other Bollywood films – Mukkabaaz and Kaalakaandi. Neither of the three films witnessed a good start at the box office, but 1921 stood slightly ahead with 2-days collection of Rs 3.65 crore nett at the domestic market.