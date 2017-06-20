The United Nations Children's Fund (Unicef) on Monday named the 19-year-old Syrian refugee and education activist Muzoon Almellehan as its youngest goodwill ambassador.

Unicef deputy executive director Justin Forsyth said that Muzoon is the first goodwill envoy with official refugee status.

Muzoon reportedly received support from the agency while she was living in the Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, according to Unicef. The young goodwill ambassador's story resembles that of late actress and goodwill ambassador Audrey Hepburn who was also supported by Unicef when she was a child.

Muzoon, when she fled Syria, only carried her school books along with her.

"As a refugee, I saw what happens when children are forced into early marriage or manual labour – they lose out on education and they lose out on possibilities for the future. That's why I am proud to be working with UNICEF to help give these children a voice and to get them into school," she said.

The young ambassador added that working with Unicef will assist in giving these children (refugees) "a voice and get them into school."

Muzoon fled the conflict in Syria along with her family in 2013 and lived as a refugee for three years in Jordan before she was resettled in the United Kingdom. The young activist began advocating for children's access to education, particularly for girls during her 18 months stay in the Zaatari camp in Jordan.

"Muzoon's story of bravery and fortitude inspires us all. We are very proud she will now become an Ambassador for UNICEF and children around the world," said Unicef deputy executive director Justin Forsyth.