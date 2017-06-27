In a brutal incident that took place in Gujarat, a 19-year-old boy killed his father for raping his married sister on Sunday (June 25).

According to the police, on Sunday morning, the rape victim called up her brother who lives in Jamnagar and informed him that their father had sexually assaulted her twice that morning.

This infuriated the teenager who rushed back to their village in Jamnagar's Jodiya taluka and confronted his father about the crime. The confrontation turned into a heated altercation following which he choked his father to death.

"The rape survivor had returned to stay with her mother for one month due to troubled relationship with her husband in Devbhoomi Dwarka district," P S Koringa, sub-inspector of Jodiya police station was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

"Her father, who worked as casual labourer, came home once every 10-15 days," added the sub-inspector.

Meanwhile, the police have detained the teenager.