In another shocking incident of female foeticide, the district police of Western Maharashtra recovered 19 aborted female foetuses, dumped near a stream at a village of the Sangli district, on Sunday (March 5).

The police found the foetuses buried in the ground while investigating a 26-year-old woman's death while undergoing abortion on February 28¸.

"So far we have found the remains of 19 female foetuses. These foetuses are aborted and buried with an intention of disposing them off," Superintendent of Police (Sangli) Dattatray Shinde said.

The incident took place at the private hospital of Dr Babasaheb Khidrapure in Mhaisal village.

"As the villagers suspected a foul play in the woman's death, they approached police, following which the racket was busted," Shinde said and added that the doctor, Khidrapure, who holds a Bachelor's degree in Homoeopathy, had escaped.

The woman was taken to the hospital by her husband Praveen Jamdade, who, despite objections of the father-in-law wanted his wife to abort the third girl child.

According to the BBC, Shinde said, "It appears to be an abortion racket. We have arrested the husband of the woman, and have launched a manhunt for the doctor who has gone missing".

