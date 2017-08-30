The district administration of Sirsa in Haryana rescued 18 minor girls from the 'Shahi Betiyan Basera' which is located within the premises of Dera Sacha Sauda (DSS) headquarters, on Tuesday afternoon.

There were reportedly 11 more adult girls at that place, who could not be rescued. Reports say that the girls were living in a good condition in AC dormitories.

The program officer said that the minor girls have been sent to Bal Kunj in Sonipat district. The Dera functionaries have promised to hand over the remaining 11 girls by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Sirsa deputy commissioner Prabhjot Singh said that eighteen girls, up to 18 years of age, were taken out from Dera after all the legal formalities were completed. Currently, these girls were under the supervision of child protection officer, according to IANS.

Under the supervision of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Paramjit Singh Chanal, these rescued girls were medically examined at the Sirsa civil hospital, officials have said. Reports say that the Dera chief, Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, had adopted these minor girls.

This move comes after the Dera chief, Gurmeet Singh was convicted of rape of two of his female followers in 1999 and sentenced to 20 years in prison by special CBI court.

The deputy commissioner has said that nearly 650 DSS people have been sent back to their respective places, and added that only 250 to 300 people are still left within the Dera campus.

Singh further said that internet services have been restored in the place. Educational institutions and banks have been reopened.

However, as a precautionary measure, the Indian Army, parliamentary forces and police have been deployed at certain places, according to IANS report.

The Dera chief's verdict on Friday had triggered widespread violence by the Dera followers in Panchkula, Chandigarh and Sirsa in Haryana, on Friday, August 27. At least 38 people were killed and over 200 were injured in the incident.