A 17-year-old girl was reportedly shot dead outside her house in a Mercedes car as her mother watched her daughter die in the Najafgarh area in Delhi on Tuesday evening. A friend of hers, who is missing, is believed to be the suspect.

The victim had gone for lunch and shopping with two of her friends and was dropped home by the boys. Her mother called her around 7:30 pm anxious that her daughter had not returned home yet. That was the last conversation she had with the 17-year-old.

According to the police, the girl's mother said that she saw the car arriving outside the house. One of the boys got out of the car leaving the other one inside with the girl. Then, all of a sudden, the mother heard a gunshot being fired, NDTV reported.

The mother rushed outside the house on hearing the gunshot and saw her daughter lying in a pool of blood. The boy, who was inside the car with the girl, is still absconding.

The girl's mother and the other friend took her to the hospital.

The Delhi Police have recovered the weapon and the Mercedes car and are currently looking for the missing boy who is a suspect in the case.