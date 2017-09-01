In an exclusive interview with International Business Times, former DIG (Prisons) Roopa reveals some lesser known details about the VVIP treatment meted out to high-profile prisoners.

From Sasikala expose to having a biopic made, the firebrand IPS officer tells it all in The Talk with Danish Manzoor, India Executive Editor, IBT.

Roopa, who is currently the commissioner of traffic and road safety says, "I was posted as Deputy Inspector General Prisons on January 1. However, I was on a sanction leave for six months. I joined duty on June 23." Leaving all the public holidays and festival days, I worked for 17 days, she added.

"During my leave time, I used to hear from journalists and other sources that a lot of VVIP treatment is going on in the prisons."

D Roopa made two visits to the Parappana Agrahara central prison, Bengaluru, but did not meet Sasikala, apparently to avoid rumours that would come with meeting a high-profile convict on the first day of duty.

Brand new LED TV

During her second visit on July 10, she checked on the former Jayalalithaa aide and realised that she was getting special privileges. According to Roopa, Sasikala was having five cells to herself and an open corridor. She had a brand new LED TV.

But the surprising thing is, in the reports, it was mentioned that TVs were provided to all the prisoners. Where in reality other inmates have old CRT TVs and many didn't work. Even those TVs are in dorms where more than 50 prisoners are locked-in.

'Women have to prove worth'

When asked about challenges as a woman officer in a male-dominated space, the IPS officer said unlike men, women have to prove their worth, especially among the immediate subordinates. However, the lower-rung cadre like sub-inspectors and constables don't have a problem with a woman as their senior.