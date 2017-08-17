A 16-year-old schoolgirl from Hyderabad was reportedly married off to a 65-year-old Sheikh from Oman three months ago for a sum of Rs 5 lakh. The photos of the wedding were handed over to the police by the girl's parents on Wednesday.

The teenager's parents approached the police on Wednesday alleging that a family member facilitated the marriage three months ago for money after which the girl was taken to Oman without their consent, NDTV reported.

The teenage girl's mother accused her sister-in-law and sister-in-law's husband of having committed the crime for a sum of Rs 5 lakh. She pleaded with the police to help her bring back her daughter from Muscat.

"If you don't save me and take me from here, I will die..." the girl reportedly told her parents in phone messages from Muscat.

The photographs show the girl, a student of Class 8 in Hyderabad, in what looks like her wedding attire along with an elderly and bearded man wearing a jacket. Another photo showed the man and the girl dressed in white and black respectively. The girl's mother said that they were married by a Qazi in a hotel.

The 65-year-old sheikh allegedly returned to Muscat after the wedding and then sent a visa for his child bride. The mother of the girl said that her daughter cried every time she spoke to her over the phone and told her that she wanted to return home to Hyderabad.

"I spoke directly with the Omani national who married my daughter. He is saying that he paid Rs. 5 lakhs to Sikander (brother-in-law) and his wife and purchased my daughter and wants that money back, then only he will send back my daughter," the woman said in her complaint.