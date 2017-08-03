In a shocking incident that came to light on Monday, a 16-year-old boy in Mumbai has reported to police that 15 minors sodomised him over the past one year. The boy had confided to his friend after he felt unbearable pain as a result of the repeated sexual assaults.

Mumbai Police on Tuesday detained seven of the accused under Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO).The other boys are still absconding.

"As all of them were juveniles, we produced them before the special juvenile court in Dongri which has taken over their custody. Investigations are on," a police officer told the media.

The victim, is class 9 student, was also blackmailed and physically assaulted. His medical examination has confirmed sexual assault.

Here's how the trauma began

The victim was first raped in 2016 by a neighbour. According to police, the alleged rapist shot a video of the act on his mobile phone and then showed it to his friends.

"The victim was very scared and did not inform his family about the abuse," the officer added.

The neighbour then started blackmailing the boy and forced him to have sex with others. The accused boys, including his neighbours and seniors of his school, had threatened the victim that they will make the video public if he did not comply.

"The accused boys took the victim to a playground outside a municipal school in the area and raped him one by one," the officer said.

Over the past two months, one of the accused also blackmailed him for money. When the victim could not give him the amount he was sodomised again.

"The boys took him to an isolated corner on June 26 and raped him once more," the officer added.

The victim was also raped on four other occasions. The assault came to an end when the friend of the victim reported the incidents to a 31-year-old man working as a construction site supervisor, who took the victim to the local police station.

The accused have been kept in custody of the Dongri Children's Home. The victim who is in dire trauma is being provided counselling.