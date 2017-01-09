French police have arrested 16 people in connection with the Kim Kardashian West Paris robbery case. The arrest was made after the police discovered a DNA sample at the luxury residence, where Kardashian stayed. The reality show celebrity was tied up and robbed of jewellery worth €10 million (£8.7million; $10.5 million) in October.

According to French newspaper Le Monde, an investigating judge may travel to New York to meet personally with Kardashian West, who left France hours after the robbery happened.

According to The Guardian, the police source shared that the DNA samples collected from the crime spot matched a suspect known for robbery and criminal offence. He has been on the police records for years now and is considered a major thug.

Reports suggest that the money robbed from her and documents stolen from the residence has been seized in the raids that took place early Monday morning.

The incident took place in October last year in Paris. It was reported that a gang of armed and masked men broke into Kardashians' residence, while she was in the city during a Paris fashion week taking place back then. She was tied and locked up in the bathroom, while the gang stole her jewellery, money and other valued goods from her house.

Kardashian West revealed that she was scared that the gang would kill her. The star was left unhurt though she went through a traumatic experience. The experience has been included in the latest promotional clip of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where Kardashian West is heard saying, "They're going to shoot me in the back."

On the day of the incident, Kardashian West was in her bed wearing a bathrobe when the masked men attacked her. The attackers entered her room sporting a police hat, tied her hands with plastic and duck-taped her mouth. She was then taken to the bathroom by her ankle following which the robbery took place.

"Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint inside her Paris hotel room this evening, by two armed masked men dressed as police officers. She is badly shaken, but physically unharmed," her spokesperson Ina Treciokas had told CNN.