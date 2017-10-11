In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl studying in class 9 was allegedly raped by her minor classmate in a village in Sakleshpur Taluk in Karnataka on Monday evening.

The rural police of Sakleshpur Taluk have lodged a FIR in this regard and took up the probe. The boy's friends helped in lure the girl to a secluded place where she was sexually assaulted.

The main accused along with his friend was arrested. Two others involved in the criminal act are absconding. All the accused are minors.

The arrested minors were sent to remand home after undergoing a medical examination in Hassan. The accused nabbed were sent to remand home after undergoing a medical examination in Hassan.

Earlier in July, a similar case was reported from Telangana's Khammam region, where a 17-year-old was reportedly videographed by four of her classmates as she was raped and molested.

In August, a 16-year-old boy from Mumbai was repeatedly sodomised for over an year by 15 of his friends who were minors too.

A data released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) in 2015 stated that around 8,800 child rape and molestation cases were registered across India, under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Meanwhile according to recent statistics by an NGO, Uttar Pradesh leads the highest number of child abuse cases (3,078), Madhya Pradesh (1,687 cases), Tamil Nadu (1,544 cases), Karnataka (1,480 cases) and Gujarat (1,416 cases).