A masked teen threw a petrol bomb into a classroom and attacked the students sitting inside with an axe in a high school in Buryatia, Russia, on Friday. This is reportedly the third school attack in the country within week's time. The police are still investigating whether the three attacks were interconnected.

Five students and a teacher were wounded in the attack-- one of them had a finger chopped off, while another girl got seriously injured.

"The boy threw a Molotov cocktail in the class on the third floor, cut off a boy's finger and wounded one girl," an eyewitness was quoted by The Siberian Times.

RT YahooNews: Ax-wielding teen injures at least 6 in attack at Russian school, authorities say https://t.co/AweiIJSoFt pic.twitter.com/RMa9aNv5dH — Yahya Ali (@Yahyaalireal) January 21, 2018

Firemen quickly evacuated the school children to safety and doused the fire inside the classroom.

One of the teachers told reporters that while she was teaching, she witnessed an object thrown into the classroom following which a huge smoke filled the room.

"I started to take the kids out. When I came out, I saw that a person was just chopping the kids with an axe," she was quoted by The Telegraph. "I brought them back in the classroom, where everything was burning. I was bleeding."

The 15-year-old attacker later reportedly tried to stab himself and then jumped out of the window on the third floor, but was unharmed as he landed on a snow bank.

VIDEO: Police arresting teen behind ax & arson havoc in Russian school https://t.co/ejJaR5lRwz pic.twitter.com/nrCOBMh4zB — RT (@RT_com) January 19, 2018

As per reports, the attacker is a Class IX student of the same school and was later apprehended by the police.

The teen boy was wounded during the attack and was later hospitalized. The police are still unclear about the motives of the attacker. However, reports suggest that he was upset as he scored poor grades in his tests.

The alarming incident is the third to hit a Russian school as the previous school massacre happened on Monday when two 16-year-olds attacked a teacher and injured 15 students. One of the attackers had also posted the video of the infamous 1999 Columbine High School massacre in the United States on his social media account, which is said to be the inspiration for such attacks.