One of the biggest fatbergs ever seen in Britain has been found blocking a Victorian-era, east London sewer. The rock-solid mass of wet wipes, nappies, fat and oil stretches as long as three soccer pitches and weighs as much as 10 double-decker buses. In 2013, a similar but smaller fatberg was found in a sewer in Kingston, southwest of London.
130-tonne fatberg found clogging east London sewer
- September 13, 2017 18:12 IST
