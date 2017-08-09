After a controversial first season, the production of the second season of Netflix original 13 Reasons Why is underway. According to Variety, the show has added seven new cast members.

The new actors are not series regulars but will appear in most of the episodes of the season 2.Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O'Hara, and Ben Lawson are the new cast additions.

Among the new faces, Anne Winters (Tyrant/ Wicked City) will play the role of Chloe, the 'it girl' and head cheerleader at Liberty High. Bryce Cass (Cruel Intentions) plays a cynical mischief maker and Chelsea Alden (American Horror Story/ Veep) is the artistic sister of Cass on screen.

Samantha Logan (The Fosters) will take on Nina, a well-respected track star with a secret. Kelli O'Hara (Masters of Sex/ The Good Fight) has been cast as Jackie, an advocate for bullied victims.

Allison Miller (Incorporated/ Kings) is a young litigator named Sonya in the second season. Besides that, Ben Lawson (Modern Family/ 2 Broke Girls) will portray the character of the baseball coach at Liberty High, Rick.

13 Reasons Why, based on the novel by Jay Asher, deals with the suicide of a high school student Hannah Baker. Before she commits suicide, she leaves behind 13 audio cassettes explaining the 13 reasons why she killed herself. All the audio tapes have been found by her classmate Clay Jensen. These tapes reveal the disturbing secret about Hannah and some of her classmates.

In the second season of the series, the suicide will unfold from the students' perspective. According to reports, the series will revolve around the lawsuit filed by Hannah Baker's parents against the Liberty High.

13 Reasons Why season 2 will premiere in 2018.