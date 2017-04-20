Netflix is redefining the television space with a host of original series. First the online streaming platform hit the bull's eye with the near death experience show, The OA, last year. And now, their new show, 13 Reasons Why, based on a YA book with the same title, is creating a roar on social media platforms.

The show, right from its announcement, has been receiving all kinds of reactions. And curiosity led us to bingewatch the show and this is what we think.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The show's plotline is simple: 17-year-old Hannah Baker decided to end her life after a series of bad experiences at school. Right from being called a slut to witnessing a rape and becoming a victim to a gruesome incident, she has been through the mill. Before she kills herself, she records in 13 tapes, the 13 reasons or rather 13 people who drove her to take the extreme step.

Tracking down her journey from the time she joined school to the day she ended her life, the show takes us through some events everybody goes through during high school to a point that viewers start praying that no one should ever face anything of this sort ever in school or in life for that matter.

Here are 13 reasons why you should watch the series:

It deals with the most pervasive modern day problem: Depression. The undelrying theme of the show is a need to fit into the society. It is so relatable that, at some point, you feel like you are watching your own life in the screen. Though it starts slow, the pace picks up midway so much so that you cannot stop yourself from clicking on the next episode. The editing of the show is sublime. Leo Trombett has edited five episodes, while Daniel Gabbe and Matthew Ramsey have edited four episodes each (accoding to IMDB). The masterful use of scissors keeps you glued to the show. The highlight of the series is Clay's tape. You find yourself getting angry and pissed at Hannah's decision.

Instead of writing suicide notes, Hannah goes old school way and chooses cassettes to record her thoughts. For all the 90s kids who have seen the transition from tapes to iPods, the show triggers a nostalgia of sorts. In the most subtlest ways, it's a study on signs – signs of depression, signs of suicidal tendencies and puts spotlight on the importance of communication. Here, a special mention goes out to Tony who, despite not being on the tapes himself, works his way through the whole thing to find the missing piece in the puzzle. The show makes one point very clear: Everybody goes through this. But it also highlights that not everyone can deal with it. The show is relatable and realistic. Some instances that take place in Hannah's life leave you gasping for air. And while we criticise her reactions to the incidents, somewhere deep inside we do know that most people would react the way she did. The music. The song selection for every important moment in the show – introduction, twist and ending – is well thought out. Selena Gomez too went on to record a special track for the show.

13 Reasons Why's key success lie in the director's use of silence. Hannah's silence is used to tell the story and to convey that staying silent leads to nothing good. The story telling and narration is so immaculately handled without breaking the thread of suspense making 13 Reasons Why a good watch. A few tapes surprise and shock you, so watch every episode till the end. A girl needs to be listened. So sit back, don't adjust whatever you are listening or watching the Netflix show on and watch Hannah Baker live on stereo/ Netflix as she tells her dark story.

13 Reasons Why released on March 31 and is available on Netflix for viewers to watch it online. Before you start the dark journey into Hannah Baker's life, watch the trailer first.

The cast includes: Dylan Minnette as Clay Jensen, Katherine Langford as Hannah Baker, Christian Navarro as Tony Padilla, Alisha Boe as Jessica Davis, Brandon Flynn as Justin Foley, Justin Prentice as Bryce Walker, Miles Heizer as Alex Standall, Ross Butler as Zach Dempsey, Devin Druid as Tyler Down, Amy Hargreaves as Lainie Jensen, Derek Luke as Kevin Porter and Kate Walsh as Olivia Baker.