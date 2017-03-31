12-year-old Lewis Moss becomes youngest ever to play organ for Oxford college

12-year-old Lewis Moss becomes youngest ever to play organ for Oxford college Close
12-year-old Lewis Moss has become the youngest person to play the organ for University College, Oxford after winning a musical scholarship. He is one of just 750 young people to be learning the instrument in the UK. The university has 50 organ scholarships on offer but struggles to fill them, only around 30 are filled and colleges have to bring in professionals to fill the gaps.
loading image
IBT TV
'There's a lot of smoke' US senator says of Russian interference claims
Most popular