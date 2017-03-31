- Play Here are nine ways climate change is destroying the planet
- Play Watch awkward moment Bastian Schweinsteiger is asked about Chicago Fires World Cup chances
-
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Top 8 trump card features that make Galaxy S7 heir superior to Apple iPhone 7 series
- Play SpaceX makes history: Launches used rocket and brings it it back to earth
- Play Kerala box office: Mammootty's The Great Father beats Mohanlal's Pulimurugan opening day collection
- Play Samsung Galaxy S8: Online reaction
- Play Arsene Wenger coy about his future at Arsenal
12-year-old Lewis Moss becomes youngest ever to play organ for Oxford college
12-year-old Lewis Moss has become the youngest person to play the organ for University College, Oxford after winning a musical scholarship. He is one of just 750 young people to be learning the instrument in the UK. The university has 50 organ scholarships on offer but struggles to fill them, only around 30 are filled and colleges have to bring in professionals to fill the gaps.
Most popular