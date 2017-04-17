As many as 12 people were injured in an acid attack at a club in east London on Sunday. The club, which had hundreds of party-goers, was evacuated immediately and the area was cordoned off for investigation.

No arrests have been made so far in the Mangle E8 club acid attack. The police was called around 01.10 BST.

London Fire Brigade said a "strong acidic" unknown corrosive substance was thrown at the revellers at the venue.

Around 10 of those who suffered burns were taken to hospital by ambulance and another two people were given treatment at Accident and Emergency. The injuries were not life-threatening.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The only information that we have is that it was an unknown corrosive substance thrown within the nightclub. It was identified by a PH paper test as a strong acidic substance."

Almost 600 people were at the nightclub on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.