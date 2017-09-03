14 people including 12 British nationals were arrested in Magaluf for drug dealing. Police seized 3kg of cocaine as well as methamphetamine and cannabis, over 100,000 euro in cash and four vehicles. The dealers reportedly smuggled the drugs to the holiday resort in speedboats. The suspects were working for local bars and clubs and are predominantly from Liverpool and Manchester.
12 Brits arrested in Spain for smuggling cocaine in speedboats to sell to Magaluf clubbers
- September 3, 2017 20:42 IST
