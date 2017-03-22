The 11th Asian Film Awards, which took place in Hong Kong, honoured the best of Asian cinema on Tuesday night in a grand event. The awards honoured the best of Asian cinema in 17 categories, including best actor, best director and lifetime achievement award.

Chinese film I Am Not Madame Bovary won the three major awards on Tuesday -- the best film, best cinematographer and best actress. Fan Bingbing won best actress award for her role in I Am Not Madame Bovary, which according to her is her favourite role.

"Even though playing the role was challenging, I had an unforgettable experience," she told reporters after the awards show. Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano took home the best actor trophy for his performance in Harmonium, while director Na Hong-jin won the best director for the film The Wailing.

The awards show also honoured legendary filmmaker Tsui Hark with lifetime achievement award to celebrate the 37 films he has made in his career.

Check out the complete winners' list below:

The 11th Asian Film Awards Full Winners List:

Best Film

I Am Not Madame Bovary

Best Director

Na Hong-jin, The Wailing

Best Actress

Fan Bingbing, I Am Not Madame Bovary

Best Actor

Asano Tadanobu, Harmonium

Best Supporting Actress

Moon So-ri, The Handmaiden

Best Supporting Actor

Lam Suet, Trivisa

Best Newcomer

Kim Tae-ri, The Handmaiden

Best Editing

Apprentice

Best Production Design

The Handmaiden

Best Costume Design

The Handmaiden

Best Sound

Crosscurrent

Best Original Music

The Age of Shadows

Best Cinematography

I Am Not Madame Bovary

Best Visual Effects

Shin Godzilla

Excellence in Asian Cinema

Sammi Cheng

Lifetime Achievement Award

Tsui Hark

Rising Star of Asia Award

Lin yun