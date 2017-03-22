The 11th Asian Film Awards, which took place in Hong Kong, honoured the best of Asian cinema on Tuesday night in a grand event. The awards honoured the best of Asian cinema in 17 categories, including best actor, best director and lifetime achievement award.
Chinese film I Am Not Madame Bovary won the three major awards on Tuesday -- the best film, best cinematographer and best actress. Fan Bingbing won best actress award for her role in I Am Not Madame Bovary, which according to her is her favourite role.
"Even though playing the role was challenging, I had an unforgettable experience," she told reporters after the awards show. Japanese actor Tadanobu Asano took home the best actor trophy for his performance in Harmonium, while director Na Hong-jin won the best director for the film The Wailing.
The awards show also honoured legendary filmmaker Tsui Hark with lifetime achievement award to celebrate the 37 films he has made in his career.
Check out the complete winners' list below:
The 11th Asian Film Awards Full Winners List:
Best Film
I Am Not Madame Bovary
Best Director
Na Hong-jin, The Wailing
Best Actress
Fan Bingbing, I Am Not Madame Bovary
Best Actor
Asano Tadanobu, Harmonium
Best Supporting Actress
Moon So-ri, The Handmaiden
Best Supporting Actor
Lam Suet, Trivisa
Best Newcomer
Kim Tae-ri, The Handmaiden
Best Editing
Apprentice
Best Production Design
The Handmaiden
Best Costume Design
The Handmaiden
Best Sound
Crosscurrent
Best Original Music
The Age of Shadows
Best Cinematography
I Am Not Madame Bovary
Best Visual Effects
Shin Godzilla
Excellence in Asian Cinema
Sammi Cheng
Lifetime Achievement Award
Tsui Hark
Rising Star of Asia Award
Lin yun