An 11-year-old student in Pakistan has accused the presidency staff of plagiarising his speech for Quaid-e-Azam Day (December 25) and has approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) asking it to stop the President House from broadcasting the speech.

The boy, Sabeel Haider, submitted a plea in the IHC on Friday and has challenged the President House's decision to give his written speech to another senior student for the function organised to celebrate Quaid-e-Azam's 141st birthday.

"If the president is watching this TV channel, I request him to take notice of this unjust act," Sabeel said while speaking to Geo News.

The boy said that he had already prepared to deliver the speech and also had a dress rehearsal on December 21. However, when he reached President House on December 22, he was informed that his speech will be delivered by some other senior student named Ayesha Ishtiaq.

Sabeel has appealed to the high court that the speech should be stopped from going on-air on national television. The boy in his application said that he had sent his speech to the President House for approval and it had been approved with some changes to it.

The boy also added that he had missed two of his exams because of the speech and stated that the move made by the President House was completely unfair. Reports state that the IHC has reserved its judgement regarding the plea after it heard the arguments.

The 11-year-old had delivered a speech earlier in March and had also received a certificate from the President House.