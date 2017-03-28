- Play Iraqi forces pause advance in Mosul due to civilian casualties concern
- Play Thousands march through London in Anti-Brexit protest
- Play CCTV shows teenager saving friends life with Heimlich manoeuvre
- Play Music Minute: Harry Styles makes solo debut, Ed Sheeran headlines Teenage Cancer Trust concert
- Play Carrie Lam is Hong Kongs first female chief executive
- Play Man stabbed by Westminster attacker Khalid Masood 15 years ago speaks out
11 Asian elephants rescued from mudhole in wildlife sanctuary
The rescue of 11 Asian Elephants from a mudhole inside the Keo Seima Wildlife Sanctuary on 24 March, avoided a tragedy for wildlife conservation in Cambodia. A herd consisting of three adult females and eight juveniles got stuck in a mudhole created by a bomb crater left from the Vietnam war, which had been widened by farmers to store water.
