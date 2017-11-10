Hong Kong-based smartphone company Blackview will be offering amazing discounts and offers during the November 11 sale aka 11.11 Global Shopping Festival in China. The ambitious smartphone company is going to have a "blow-out sale" on many Blackview phones including its flagship BV8000 Pro and Blackview S8 as part of the Blackview 11.11 festival.

The BV8000 Pro and Blackview S8 are the company's best smartphones and customers can look forward to "bargain deals" on the BV8000 Pro and Blackview S8 smartphones during the 11.11 sale on AliExpress.com.

The Blackview S8 replicates the Samsung Galaxy S8 bezel-less design in the best way possible. But the phone's biggest USP is that it comes with four cameras. The phone features a 13MP+0.3MP dual-camera setup at the back and the same 13MP+0.3MP setup for the front facing camera.

It sports a 5.7-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with a screen aspect ratio of 18:9 and is powered by a 1.5GHz MediaTek MT6750T octa-core processor. The device comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system.

Blackview S8 11.11 Festival offer:

Blackview will be offering an hourly 50 percent off on the Blackview S8 during the 11.11 sale, but in order to avail this discount you should purchase the Blackview S8 at 12 noon on November 11. The first 30 lucky customers will also be getting a surprise gift.

Besides that, buyers will also have a chance to win coupons and prizes.

The BV8000 Pro is the flagship rugged smartphone from Blackview. Being a rugged phone it features a rather smallish 5-inch Full HD (1080x1920 pixels) display, but it packs a big punch under the hood. The BV8000 Pro is powered by a Helio P25 chipset with a clock speed of 2.6GHz mated to 6GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

In terms of the camera, there is a 16MP sensor at the rear and an 8MP snapper at the front. It comes with Android 7.0 Nougat pre-installed and features several connectivity options including GPS+Glonass.

The BV8000 Pro comes with IP68 certified water and dust resistance.

Blackview BV8000 Pro 11.11 Festival offer:

As part of the Single's Day Sale you can buy the Blackview BV8000 Pro for $228.79 (approx. 14,900) and also stand a chance to win coupons and other gifts.

NOTE: The 11.11 Global Shopping Festival or Single's Day sale (hence the repeating 1's) is a one-day-only shopping bonanza on Alibaba.com and its subsites and it starts at 00:00 Chinese Standard Time (9:30 PM, November 10 in India).