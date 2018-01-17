A Kentucky resident's tweets on former US President John Tyler, who was born in 1790, have stunned Twitter users. Much to the disbelief of the world, the tweets revealed that the former president's grandchildren are still alive!

Tyler, the 10th of America, was born in the late 18th century and had a child born in the 19th century. Later that child had two sons who are still alive in the 21st century, 228 years after John Tyler was born.

Matt Smethurst, the editor at the Gospel Coalition, tweeted on 10th of January, "Another way to think about this: There are people who could look at you today, in 2018, and say: "Yeah, my grand-dad was 8 years old when the war started." "World War 2?" "Ha, nope." "Oh wow, World War 1?" "The Civil War."

Tyler had 15 children with his first wife. Surprisingly, he also has two living grandsons from his second marriage. The two grandsons are named Lyon Jr. Tyler and Harrison Tyler who are aged 94 and 90 respectively.

This is how Smethurst explained the shocking information in his tweet :

1. John Tyler was 63 when his son Lyon was born (1853).

2. Lyon was 71 when Lyon Jr. was born (1924), and 75 when Harrison was born (1928).

3. Both sons are still alive.

The younger grandson, Harrison told New York Magazine in 2012 that he was sometimes referred to as the great-grandson. Harrison, who resided in the historic Tyler family home, where tours are given. He told the magazine that he did not enjoy giving the tours himself unless there are more than 10 people in the tour or when there are 'lovely ladies' involved.

When asked about how it happened, he told the magazine "Both my grandfather — the president — and my father, were married twice. And they had children by their first wives. And their first wives died, and they married again and had more children. And my father was 75 when I was born, his father was 63 when he was born."

Here are some of the reactions from Twitter towards the revelation:

