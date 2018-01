The 10th Mirchi Music Awards was held in Mumbai on Sunday, January 28. It was one starry affair as the event was graced by B-Town stars. Celebrities like A R Rahman, Bappi Lahiri, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal and many more attended the event.

Here's the complete list of winners:

Song of the Year : Hawayein

Film: Jab Harry Met Sejal

Album of the Year : Jab Harry Met Sejal

Male Vocalist of The Year : Arijit Singh

Song : Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Female Vocalist of the Year : Shreya Ghoshal

Song : Thodi Der (Half Girlfriend)

Music Composer of the Year : Pritam Chakraborty

Song : Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Lyricist of the Year : Irshad Kamil

Song : Hawayein (Jab Harry Met Sejal)

Lifetime Achievement Award : Bappi Lahiri

Royal Stag Make It Large Award : Ayushmann Khurrana

Upcoming Male Vocalist of the Year : Asit Tripathy

Song : Tu Banja Gali Benaras (Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana)

Upcoming Female Vocalist of the Year : Meghna Mishra

Song : Main Kaun Hoon (Secret Superstar)

Upcoming Music Composer of the Year : J.A.M 8

Song : Zaalima (Raees)

Upcoming Lyricist of the Year : Santanu Ghatak

Song : Rafu (Tumhari Sulu)

Indi Pop Song of the Year : Man Marziyan

Album : Man Marziyan

Raag Based Song of the Year : Sunn Bhavara

Film : Ok Jaanu

Best Song Producer (Programming & Arranging) : Clinton Cerejo & Hitesh Sonik

Song : Julia (Rangoon)

Best Song Engineer (Recording & Mixing) : Bhaskar Sharma ,Chakir Hussain & Praveen Murlidhar

Song : Darmiyan

Best Background Score : Vishal Bhardwaj

Film : Rangoon

Listeners' Choice Song of the Year : Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahunga

Film : Half Girlfriend

Listeners' Choice Album of the Year

Film: Jagga Jasoos

Jury Award for Outstanding Contribution to Hindi Film Music : Late Gorakh Sharma

Jury Special Recognition: Ameen Sayani

Jury Award for Best Album of Golden Era (1957) : Pyaasa