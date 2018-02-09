The teaser of 102 Not Out starring legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor is finally out. Ever since the first look was unveiled, movie buffs were excited to see the two actors coming together on screen after 27 years.

In the film, senior Bachchan plays the role of 102-year-old man and is Rishi's father in the movie. Rishi Kapoor on the other hand, plays his 75-year-old balding son.

The one-minute long teaser sees the adorable bond that Amitabh and Rishi's characters share. They look super adorable as old men. While senior Bachchan, who plays the father, is full of life and young at heart, while his innocent son has no such zeal towards life. The way how the father makes his son realize the worth of life and how their bond strengthens during this journey forms the forms the crux of the story.

Amitabh and Rishi had earlier worked together in hit films Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb and Coolie.

Directed by Umesh Shukla, 102 Not Out is adapted from Saumya Joshi's popular Gujarati play of the same name. The actors will also be seen speaking a few lines in Gujarati. "Amitji and Rishiji are collaborating after 26 years. They are playing Gujarati characters for the first time. Being a Gujarati myself, I had certain references in my mind which we used to create their look," Umesh told Mumbai Mirror.

Shukla, in an interview with Bombay Times, had said, "Being in this film brought back a lot of fond memories that I have shared with Amitji during my younger days. I am glad to reunite with him on such a special and unusual film. It will definitely delight our fans."

Check out the teaser here:

The teaser video has left fans impressed and eagerly wait for the film. Check out some Twitter reactions:

@Tara96582528: The same charm even now whn u both r together...let d magic work...

NADIR UMAR SHEIKH: Legends ! All the best, teaser is superb

Anamika Dubai: This looks amazing n funnnn